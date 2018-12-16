Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte) was selected to serve as the House Majority Whip.
After the Friday announcement, Grant said he is looking forward to using his position to usher in new representatives.
“We’ve got a huge freshman class coming in and part of my job is to acclimate them to Tallahassee and to the process,” he said Saturday. “I’ll shepherd those people in, and at the same time have an influence on the legislation that’s passed or moved forward.”
Both the Republican and Democratic members of the House elect their own leaders.
The Speaker appoints a Majority Leader who, along with the leader of the minority party, is expected to actively articulate his or her party’s viewpoint on the House floor during sessions, according to information from the state House.
“The Republican officers, in addition to the Speaker and Speaker pro tempore, include the Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Majority Whip, and Deputy Whips.”
Grant was Majority Deputy Whip from 2016-2018, and will serve in this role for 2018-2020.
At home, he is president of Ambitrans Medical Transport in Port Charlotte.
Does this give Charlotte County more pull in Tallahassee?
“Charlotte County is already on the map,” Grant said. “I think the position I have gives a little more credence to that. Certainly my voice will be a squeak louder.”
Grant was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016, and was then subsequently reelected this year. Prior to that, he served in the House from 2004-2008.
“I look forward to working with Representative Grant and our Republican majority in our quest to boldly pass conservative reforms that will benefit Florida families for years to come,” said House Majority Leader Dane Eagle (R-Cape Coral) in a press release.
Grant said he wants to focus on deregulating part of the health care system to make it more competitive, cutting taxes and putting more money into mental health screenings and school safety.
“Our economy is pretty robust,” Grant said, “and I want to get that money back to the people.”
To his constituents, Grant said: “Thank you for electing me.”
And he said he is “humbled and honored to have been selected” for the position.
