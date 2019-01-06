The complaints started coming a week after the end of hurricane season.
A new county regulation requires that hurricane shutters be taken down 30 days after the end of hurricane season. The season officially ended Nov. 30, so residents had until the start of this month.
The complaints arrived at the county’s Code Enforcement office shortly after Nov. 30, said Zoning Official Shawn Cullinan. That was too soon, even though some of the plywood had been up since Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Now, however, the county can take action. Cullinan said the county will probably not issue fines right away, but contact households and give them a chance to correct the problem. They will only act on specific complaints, he said, and not be driving through the streets, looking for plywood on windows.
Once a citation is issued, however, the new cost for a first offense is $100.
Issues of neighborhood aesthetics motivated many of the complaints from neighborhood residents last year. Safety issues tipped the scale, however, persuading commissioners to adopt the ordinance requiring removal. The safety issues are that emergency services workers cannot see inside boarded up buildings, and residents lose the added means of escape through windows.
It was largely the long-term plywood approach that upset people, Cullinan said. “People ran out to Home Depot at Irma, and bought sheets of plywood. Then they left them up, and they don’t meet any building codes.”
The ordinance has an extra measure. Residents can apply for a $94 permit to keep their shutters up longer than the hurricane season. This would be helpful for snow birds, who leave before the start of hurricane season, or return after Jan. 1.
There are more complications, however. Building Official Ben Bailey said, the rule does not apply to shutters that are left up as sun protection. These are hurricane shutters that angle open at the bottom. They are designed to be bolted shut at the bottom in the event of a storm.
Finally, not all hurricane shutters will qualify for the $94 permit, Bailey said. Properly installed plywood may qualify, but an old 1960s hurricane shutter may not. That’s because only shutters tested by the state can qualify.
Shutters must pass the state’s vigorous testing, which includes shooting two-by-four boards at them at high speed.
“They shoot metal pellets at them,” Bailey said.
The permit application is complex, requiring knowledge of the households wind speeds and exposure rating. These are usually filled out by contractors, Bailey said. For qualifying shutters, the county advises residents to look up information on the state building code and also, the Miami-Dade County shutter requirements.
After receiving an application, county staff will inspect the shutters on site, Bailey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.