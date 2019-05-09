What promises to be the largest flagpole in Charlotte County was delivered Wednesday.
The pole will stand 60 feet tall, weigh 667 pounds and hold a 12-foot-long American flag commemorating veterans and first responders at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte, according to Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. The flag should be up by Memorial Day for the park’s celebration, Deutsch said.
“It’s special that the county is investing in their military veterans,” said Henderson, a veteran.
