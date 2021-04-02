Despite increasing vaccinations in the state, our area continued to see more new cases and hospitalizations from the seven-day period ended April 1.
Here is data provided by the Florida Department of Health on Friday:
Charlotte County
The county reported 303 new cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 82 from the previous week, about the same amount of new cases per week seen earlier in the year.
The county so far has had 11,471 resident cases and 197 non-residents testing positive for the virus.
Thirty-one patients in Charlotte County were hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 as of Friday at afternoon. Last week there were 15 patients hospitalized for the virus, but Friday's 31 hospitalizations are still far fewer than in January and February.
Three more residents died due to COVID-19 last week, for a total of 392 deaths in Charlotte County.
Sarasota County
In the seven-day period ended April 1, Sarasota County reported 625 new cases, up 61 from the previous week. Two months ago, Sarasota County was experiencing upwards of 1,100 new cases per week. The county so far has had 28,150 resident cases, and 1,434 non-residents testing positive for the virus.
There were 45 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, up two from the same time a week ago. This is lower than earlier in the year; in January it was not uncommon for there to be 130 COVID patients on any given day.
The Department of Health reported six new deaths in Sarasota County for a total of 791.
DeSoto County
The county began to see its cases and hospitalizations from the virus ease last week. Its Department of Health reported 55 new cases, down from 62 new cases the previous week. So far, DeSoto County has had 4,066 resident cases and 23 cases among non-residents.
There were four COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday afternoon; last week there were five.
There were four new deaths due to the virus reported last week; now 86 residents have died from COVID-19 in DeSoto County.
Florida
The Florida Department of Health has reported a total of 2,071,015 testing positive in the state; of that number, 2,032,387 are residents.
There have been 85,538 residents hospitalized for the coronavirus, and there were 33,586 residents who died from it. Another 653 non-residents died from the virus in Florida.
Vaccinations update
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 3,501,600 people have completed their COVID-19 shots series. Of those, 3,252,227 completed their two-dose series, while 249,373 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination.
In Charlotte County, 83,411 people (or 47.1% of its population) have been vaccinated. A total of 40,723 have completed the series in the county, with 36,864 receiving two doses, and 3,859 getting the one-dose vaccine.
In Sarasota County, 186,540 people (or 45.2% of its population) have been vaccinated. Of the 97,553 completing the series, 92,883 received two doses, while 4,670 got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In DeSoto County, 7,733 were vaccinated (or about 21.2% of the population), and 3,859 completed the series, with 3,748 receiving two doses, and 111 receiving the one-dose vaccine.
Schools
The Charlotte County Public Schools district reported the following cases of COVID-19 reported from March 29 through March 31:
Charlotte Harbor Center (2), Charlotte Technical College (2), Kingsway Elementary School (2), L.A. Ainger Middle School (1), Lemon Bay High School (3), Liberty Elementary School (1), MCO Center (1), Meadow Park Elementary (1), Port Charlotte High School (1), and Vineland Elementary (2).
South Sarasota County public schools reported the following new cases on March 31:
Atwater Elementary (3 students), Toledo Blade Elementary School (1 student), Woodland Middle School (4 students, 3 staff), and North Port High School (3 students).
DeSoto County public schools reported the following last week:
Memorial Elementary School (2 students), Nocatee Elementary (2 students), West Elementary (2 students, 2 school personnel), DeSoto Middle School (6 students, 1 personnel), DeSoto High School (2 students), and DeSoto Secondary (1 student).
