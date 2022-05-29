Southwest Florida — and the state in general — remains home to most remaining World War II veterans, according to a recent report.
Florida and California have the most World War II veterans, according to Lattice Publishing, which based its study on the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey.
California has 53,807 from World War II out of a total veteran population of 1,525,746, while Florida had 48,220 veterans who served in World War II, out of a total veteran population of 1,416,472.
In Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, the most recent statistics showed there were 3,357 World War II veterans, Florida Department of Veterans Affairs Public Information Administrator Jeff Obos said.
He said there were 2,243 World War II veterans in Sarasota County; 1,059 in Charlotte County and 55 in DeSoto, reflecting the size of the counties’ overall populations.
The report shows the U.S. population of veterans boomed in the middle of the 20th century, with the introduction of the military draft in 1940 and the beginning of U.S. involvement of World War II the following year.
In 1940, the year before the nation’s involvement in the war, only 9% of adults had served in the military.
A decade later, that number more than quadrupled to 37%, and it peaked at 44% in 1970.
Since then, however, the share of veterans has declined each decade.
World War II veterans totaled around 500,000 in the U.S. in 2020, and the Census Bureau estimates that by 2030, only 8,000 World War II veterans will remain.
The report also shows that while several large states have the highest total counts of World War II veterans, many smaller states have higher proportions.
Researchers ranked states by each location’s World War II veteran share of the 85-and-older population.
“I am making the assumption that World War II veterans are at least 90,” Obos said.
