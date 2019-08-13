"Flood water keep a rollin' ... about to drive poor me insane," Stevie Ray Vaughan sang in 1983 with his debut hit "Texas Flood."
Southwest Florida residents might be singing the same tune this week, as Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties have all been listed under a flood watch by the National Weather Service through Friday.
"Be aware of water on the roads and don’t drive through it," said NWS Meteorologist Richard Rude. "People living near rivers and streams need to keep an eye out as well."
Deep tropical moisture is forecast to move across the area from the Gulf of Mexico and produce rainfall up to 2 inches by Thursday and 3 inches through the weekend.
"By the end of the week, be aware of showers and thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, as well as minor street flooding and long-stream flooding," Rude said.
Local street flooding can be expected daily throughout the region. There are also reports of homes beginning to flood along the coast.
According to the NWS flood watch report, a predominate west to southwest flow over the last two weeks has saturated west central Florida.
This flow has resulted in many areas seeing a surplus of rainfall, causing rivers to rise and and streets to flood.
The watch might need to be extended through the weekend as a front stalls across North Florida, which will only help to bring more rain into the area.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.
The mostly cloudy day should have a high near 89 degrees and a heat index as high as 101.
Showers are likely for Wednesday night as well with the possibility of thunderstorms before 8 p.m.
For Thursday, isolated showers and thunderstorms can be expected after 8 a.m., making for a partly sunny day with a high near 88 degrees.
Area residents can expect scattered showers for Thursday night, as well as thunderstorms before 2 a.m.
Going into the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected for Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Showers are likely after that and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies should be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.
For Friday night, residents should see showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. and then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.
More showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The partly sunny day is expected to get as hot as 91 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.