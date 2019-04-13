A proposed bill in the Florida House says public schools receiving tax referendum funds have to share the funds with charter schools.
But neither Charlotte County nor Sarasota County school districts would likely be impacted, officials said.
According to Mike Riley, spokesperson for the Charlotte County School District, the county’s public charter schools — Babcock Ranch Neighborhood School, Crossroads Hope Academy, and Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School — have been included in the referendum since day one.
“They are expected to fulfill the obligations and promises that we made to the community on how the funds would be disbursed,” Riley said.
The Sarasota County School Board already allocates about 15 percent of its state funding to charter schools.
Sarasota County School Board member Eric Robinson said when people vote for the district’s referendum, money to go toward public schools — which include charter schools.
“Those children are our children,” Robinson said. “They’re part of the public school system.”
Although the bill does not create issues for area districts, some board members pointed out how it negatively affects other districts.
Sarasota County School Board member Shirley Brown said the bill is the state Legislature’s attempt to take over local control. She added school boards should have the option to choose how to spend their money.
“I think it might be difficult for those districts who have already put a referendum out there and told the public how they were going to use it when they were putting it out there for a vote,” Brown said. “For the legislature to then turn around and say, “No, this is how you’re going to use it,’ ... I think that’s a problem.”
School Board chairwoman Jane Goodwin also raised concerns about the lack of local control, arguing that the bill dramatically impacts other school districts that don’t have extra money “sitting around.”
“Public schools are getting choked and constrained with more top-down control from Tallahassee in every way,” Goodwin said.
Charlotte County approved its referendum in November. One of the promises made to the community was that 30 additional minutes of instructional time would be added to the school day.
Bob Segur, chairman of the Charlotte County School Board said: “As I stated at past workshops we should share referendum dollars with our charter schools. Not because the governor or Legislature recommends or requires it, but because it is the right thing to do.”
It is not yet determined how much each charter school will receive of referendum dollars. It is estimated the amount received will be proportionate to enrollment of each school.
“The decision was made by our School Board months ago to include the charter schools in the referendum funds,” Superintendent Steve Dionisio said. “And we will.”
