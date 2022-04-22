The selling price of single-family homes and condos in Sarasota and Charlotte counties continued to rise in March, shattering records and not showing signs of slowing down.
In the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton MSA market, the median sale price for single-family homes increased year-over-year by 29.9%, hitting a record $500,000.
This is the highest recorded median sale price for the metropolitan area, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.
In Sarasota County, the median sale price for single-family homes was $487,500, which is a 28.4% increase; and in Manatee County, the median price surpassed the previous record with a 32.9% increase to $525,000.
Condo prices continued to climb as well.
In Sarasota County, they increased by 27.7% from last year, to $370,000.
Many who bought homes in Sarasota County paid cash.
"Of all the closed sales in Sarasota County last month, 56.9% were cash sales compared to a 48.1% share of cash sales in March 2021," said Tony Veldkamp, the 2022 president for the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.
Inventory levels were low. Single-family homes in Sarasota County were at a 0.8 month supply in March, unchanged from a year ago, while condos were at a 0.6 month supply, down 45.5%.
"This market is all about supply and demand," Veldkamp said. "We're currently operating with very low supply and high demand so that is driving prices up."
He said rising interest rates will create changes as it monthly payments will increase for buyers in addition to the higher home prices.
"This will cause the price increases to be less severe and the market to return to more normal characteristics."
Veldkamp said there weren't any indicators that prices will drop back down. But there's a caveat, he said.
"We do think they will begin to level off," he said. "The median sale price for single-family homes has reached a new threshold that may be out of reach for many buyers looking to enter the market, especially as interest rates continue to increase."
Charlotte County
The median sale price in March for single-family homes in Charlotte County was $389,000, up 37.6% year over year, while the median price for condos and townhomes was $294,750, up 43.8%.
Sellers were getting 100% of the original listed price for both houses and condos and townhomes.
For the 13th consecutive month, houses garnered 100% while condos and townhomes were getting 100% or more for 11 consecutive months.
Inventory levels were low in Charlotte County. Single family homes saw a 1.1 month supply, up a tick from 1 month in February, while condos and townhomes inventory had a 0.7 month supply, also up slightly from a 0.5 month supply in February.
The average sale price of single-family homes was $493,772, up from $487,258 in February, and up 35.4% year over year.
The average sale price for condos and townhomes stood at $324,558, up from $306,536 in February and up 26.5% year over year.
Sharon Neuhofer, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, said she doesn't see signs of the market slowing anytime soon.
Neuhofer said nearly 50% have been cash buyers, meaning higher interest rates didn't dissuade them from buying in this market.
"It is still a seller's market," she said. "A good portion of people are buying second homes."
She said beside owning a winter residence for themselves, some are purchasing properties as real estate investments for Airbnb or Vrbo.
"They are buying really high-end stuff," she said.
