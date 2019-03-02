A joint agreement remains murky between Charlotte and Sarasota counties on how to staff evacuation centers when the next big storm hits.
“We have a mutual assistance agreement, but right now, it all seems like it’s flowing one way,” Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines said at a joint session held Thursday in Venice.
Hurricane Irma in 2017 revealed the hazardous landscape of Southwest Florida’s low-lying land. Charlotte County has no public structures that are outside the highest-ranked flood zones. The county may open some schools as shelters, but Irma promised more severe flooding. So the county decided not to open any of its shelters, county administrators confirmed.
As a result, Charlotte County residents fled to Sarasota shelters, and in many cases, outnumbered Sarasota residents 2-1 in the North Port area, Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Rich Collins told the joint meeting.
“We gladly supported Charlotte County,” Collins said.
In particular, Charlotte County residents relied heavily on one of Sarasota’s medically dependent shelters. Charlotte County Deputy Administrator Hector Flores said Charlotte County staff assigned to that shelter ran the Sarasota shelter instead.
At the other shelters, the situation was not as clear.
After Irma, the two counties began working on so-called memorandums of understanding, but have not been able to finish the documents, Collins said.
“There are a number of operational commitments and limited staffing in Charlotte County preventing support of hurricane evacuation centers at this time in Sarasota County,” Collins told both boards. “We have some of the same issues, bargaining agreements and contracts through the school district. They’re working on that. We’re working on the same thing.”
Sarasota Commissioner Nancy Detert reiterated that Sarasota is happy to help Charlotte County residents, but had hoped Charlotte County staff would agree to volunteer in Sarasota.
“I thought we had an agreement with that, and somewhere around this year, I heard there was push back on your side, and there wasn’t the cooperation going on. As elected officials, I think we need to turn to both our staff and make sure it’s actually getting done.”
Charlotte County Administrator Ray Sandrock said the county’s administrative staff have agreed to volunteer, but school staff have not. He also pointed out that Sarasota has many more employees than Charlotte County.
“We will continue to reach out to our employees to increase the numbers,” Sandrock said.
Charlotte County School District spokesman Mike Riley confirmed that the district cannot force its staff to cover shelters, although many staff do volunteer.
“There’s no animosity with Sarasota Schools and us...If there was a desperate situation, we would answer the call,” he said.
Riley said he was under the impression that Sarasota was also struggling with its school unions. Collins, however, told the commissioners its school staff had committed 400 members of its staff to work in shelters.
Sarasota Commissioner Alan Maio was the most optimistic.
“We have met a lot of problems, our two counties, and we’re batting 1,000. We always figure a way to work together and get through this.”
Board members discussed future possibilities of two regional shelters to be located inland near Babcock Ranch in eastern Charlotte County and on Interstate 75 at a proposed branch of Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Those options remain tentative, commissioners agreed, and years away.
