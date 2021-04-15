Getting rid of the eternal bench agreement is back on track in Charlotte County.
Commissioners had stalled at their March meeting, leading to a stern email from Creative Outdoor Advertising. On Tuesday, commissioners voted 4-1 to proceed with negotiations on a new agreement that will replace a 1988 contract.
That 33-year-old contract, still in effect, allows an earlier outdoor advertising company perpetual rights to place benches in awkward locations alongside major roadways. That company, Metropolitan Systems, had contracts across the state that were bought by Creative Outdoor Advertising after the death of the Metro patriarch.
In Charlotte County, some of the benches slope steeply downhill or are inaccessible to pedestrians. Some sit a foot or two from busy traffic.
After a March 23 confrontation mostly with Commissioner Chris Constance at the commission meeting, Creative Outdoor president Jerry Presley withdrew a proposed new contract. The proposal was to have a new contract lasting seven years with three-year extensions.
"Although we strongly disagree with most of the characterizations made regarding the proposed and current agreements during the meeting, we certainly respect your decision and the concerns you expressed. Since the Commission does not wish to approve the proposal as negotiated, we respectfully withdraw the proposal from further consideration. As such, the 1988 Agreement shall remain in full force and effect and we will proceed with any infrastructure modernization efforts under the current Agreement," he said. "If at some point in the future, the Commission wishes to reconsider this matter and is willing to negotiate mutually beneficial terms, then we are open to working in partnership with the County to modernize the agreement."
Creative Outdoor has been unable to show whether its predecessor, Metro, met its contractual obligation to share profits with local charities throughout the decades. Metro heirs are not allowing Creative Outdoor access to those documents, Presley said. Instead, Creative provided accounting from 2020 showing monthly checks of $250 going to Junior Chamber International and about $4,155 in six checks to Charlotte Local Education Foundation. Both groups provide college scholarships to students.
On April 12, Constance voted against the decision to continue negotiations, saying he wants to take the company to court to show the original agreement is no longer valid. The benches are unsafe, he said, and he doubts Metro met its obligation to share profits with local charities every year.
Other counties with Metro contracts have gone down the legal road, however, without success, the county's legal team has advised commissioners.
“I would hate to see us go into a litigative process and waste any money,” said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. Of the new agreement, he said, “Frankly I felt it was very fair and very positive.”
Commission Chair Bill Truex was more blunt.
“I think it's a fool's errand to spend money on litigation at this time,” he said.
Although he voted against negotiations, Constance asked that a new agreement require Creative Outdoor to place benches farther away from the road than some are now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.