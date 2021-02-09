The Charlotte County School Board decided to revisit the policy of sexual discrimination and harassment in schools, but remained divided on how anonymous reports should be handled.
While revising various district policies, the issue of anonymous reports arose. Some board members took issue with the lack of clarity in the policy at the School Board workshop on Tuesday morning.
Board member Kim Amontree said such claims should be taken more seriously.
“I have been told we don’t investigate anonymous reports, and I have a concern about that,” she said. “We owe it to the victims to investigate, anonymous or not.”
School Board attorney Michael McKinley stressed the wording of the policy is important.
“You can’t ignore it, neither can you release the hounds, but doing nothing about it is not an option,” said McKinley. “I am working on it feverishly.”
Given the subjective nature of sexual harassment complaints, the board discussed the possibility of false allegations.
Board member Bob Segur stated it will create a problem either way it’s sliced.
After much debate, the policy was sent back to district staff for revision.
Board members also addressed a suicide prevention policy, beefing it up to include more training for staff. Along with Youth Mental Health First Aid training, the state has encouraged districts to use a more in-depth training system, which will roll out in the upcoming months.
In other news
To display his appreciation for local teachers, Segur made a closing statement at the end of the evening board meeting.
“This is the year of the teacher,” said Segur. “The energy and effort put forth by our teachers this year is unparalleled.”
Superintendent Steve Dionisio congratulated Amontree on her recognition as the Woman of Distinction for Charlotte County, on behalf of Women United.
The board also offered their condolences to the family and friends of former Charlotte High School art teacher Renee Massolio, who dedicated more than 20 years to inspiring Tarpons.
“Renee will be greatly missed,” said Dionisio.
