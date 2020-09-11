The Charlotte County School Board passed a budget of nearly $360 million for the upcoming school year by a unanimous vote Thursday evening.
What is the budget for 2020-2021 school year?
The total expenditures estimated for the school year is $360,147,732.
The expenditures are broken down into six different categories: general fund, debt service, capital projects, special revenue, internal service, and trust and agency.
The largest category is the general fund (operating budget) which is $186 million, an increase of $11 million from last year. The majority of this money is used for day-to-day operations of the school district and includes staff salaries and benefits as well as utilities, fuel and other materials. The budget reflects an estimated increase in student enrollment as well as 10 new staff positions. Funds would also be used for construction and remodeling, maintenance, renovation and repair, motor vehicle purchases, and new/replacement equipment.
What was the approved millage rate?
The millage rate was approved unanimously at 6.952 mills.
The millage rate is calculated at $1 for every $1,000 of assessed taxable property value
The newly approved millage rate is slightly lower than last year’s rate of 7.140. For a home with a taxable value of $100,000, the school district’s portion of your bill would decrease from $714 to $695 for the current school year, with the first $25,000 in property value exempt.
In other news
Board members discussed the evaluation of the superintendent at a workshop earlier Thursday. The recommendation was to leave the policy in place as is and do the evaluation at a later date.
Board member Ian Vincent said he didn’t think it would be fair to evaluate the superintendent at this time due to students missing nine weeks of the last school year and the first three weeks of this year.
“I don’t know that we could fairly evaluate him at this point,” Vincent said. “Did he do the best he could given the situation? Yes. But how can we do the evaluation measuring student achievement when they have missed so many days?”
Board members agreed to come up with a plan on how the matter should be handled. The evaluation will most likely be moved from September to January.
During public comment at the evening meeting, some parents and teachers voiced their concerns about the mask mandate, claiming it does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Board member Kim Amontree assured those who expressed concerns that the board will consider all comments.
“We do hear you,” Amontree said. “We had long discussions about this before we made the decision. We know this is not fair to our children — it’s not fair to anybody — but wearing a mask mitigates the transmission of this illness.”
The next School Board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.