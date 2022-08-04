PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School Board Tuesday unanimously agreed to comply with new state laws giving parents control over how and what their children are taught.
Those include three bills signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis: "Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (W.O.K.E.) act" or HB7; the Parental Rights in Education law (HB1557), which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill; and HB1467, which requires districts to be transparent in the selection of instructional materials their children are exposed to in school.
"We all took an oath to uphold the constitution of the state," said School Board Chairman Ian Vincent, adding that whether or not school board members agree, "our policies must be aligned with the statutes."
Vincent, who is not running for reelection, said in his 12 years on the board he's seen more and more discretionary authority being taken away from school districts.
What some call the "Stop Woke Act" revises requirements for required instruction on the history of African Americans and requires that curriculum be revised as needed.
DeSantis said in a statement, "No one should be shamed to feel as if they are not equal or shamed because of their race."
Vincent said Charlotte County Public Schools already uses textbooks that have been approved by the state's Department of Education.
After DeSantis signed the legislation, the governor said Florida was "the first in the nation to end corporate wokeness and Critical Race Theory in our schools."
District spokesperson Mike Riley said no textbook in the district has ever taught Critical Race Theory, which he said is a college-level course.
Vincent concurred.
The Parental Rights in Education Law (HB1557) prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity.
The bill reads in part: "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."
Riley said, "There is absolutely nothing like that in our school district."
He said there has been propaganda spread within the district by those outside the schools, that children are being groomed to be gay or transgender and that teachers are talking about genitalia.
"They never did and never will," he said.
The other piece of legislation, HB1467, requires school districts to be transparent in the selection of instructional materials, including library and reading materials.
TENTATIVE BUDGET
The School Board also approved its tentative budget for 2022-2023, and for homeowners who are homesteaded, their portion of the school tax should be lower, said Vincent.
The property rate decreased from $6.85 to $6.55 for every $1,000 of taxable value.
This means a property owner who paid $600 in school taxes for $100,000 of assessed value last year would pay about $13 this year.
The school district's proposed tax levy of property went up some $33.8 million from the 2021-2022 school year.
This year $186,527,580 is proposed; last year's tax levy was $152,776,873.
Vincent said the amount is higher because property values have increased.
Also, Vincent said, student enrollment has gone up.
There were 316 more students, which is reflected in the budget.
This year's proposed school budget of $472,784,673 was up $92,499,689 from last year's $380,284,984.
The amount allocated per student increased from 4,325 to $4,516.
There are also 38 more positions than there were in last year's general fund budget.
The board will vote on the final budget and tax rate at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the school administration building on Education Way in Murdock.
