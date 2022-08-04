Ian Vincent.jpg

Ian Vincent

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School Board Tuesday unanimously agreed to comply with new state laws giving parents control over how and what their children are taught.

Those include three bills signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis: "Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (W.O.K.E.) act" or HB7; the Parental Rights in Education law (HB1557), which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill; and HB1467, which requires districts to be transparent in the selection of instructional materials their children are exposed to in school.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments