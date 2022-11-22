John LeClair takes oath of office.jpg

John LeClair takes the oath of office from schools superintendent Steve Dionisio, as LeClair's wife Jennifer holds the Bible. LeClair is representing District 4 and fills the seat formerly held by Ian Vincent.

 SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

PORT CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte School Board members took their oath of office Tuesday during the board's reorganization meeting.

John LeClair, a retired Port Charlotte Middle School principal who worked 32 years in education, won his first term for District 4 in August, defeating opponent James Barber.


Cara Reynolds takes oath of office Steve Dionisio and Theresa Dow.jpg

Cara Reynolds, who will be serving her second term representing District 1, takes the oath of office from schools superintendent Steve Dionisio as board secretary Theresa Dow holds the Bible.
