John LeClair takes the oath of office from schools superintendent Steve Dionisio, as LeClair's wife Jennifer holds the Bible. LeClair is representing District 4 and fills the seat formerly held by Ian Vincent.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte School Board members took their oath of office Tuesday during the board's reorganization meeting.
John LeClair, a retired Port Charlotte Middle School principal who worked 32 years in education, won his first term for District 4 in August, defeating opponent James Barber.
LeClair fills the seat vacated by former board chair Ian Vincent who, after serving three four-year terms, decided not to seek re-election.
Running on a platform of vowing to support teachers, parents and students, and to keep and hire more high-quality teachers, LeClair said he wanted parents to become more involved and blamed social media for a number of problems, including bullying.
LeClair, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps before entering education, was previously quoted as saying, "First, I served my country, then I served my students, and now I want to serve my community."
Cara Reynolds, who ran unopposed in August, was sworn in for her second term for District 1.
During her campaign, Reynolds said, "I bring a unique perspective to our current school board; I have a deep understanding of how children learn, the needs of our staff, parents, and students, and the importance of communication and transparency with our community."
Reynolds is a former educator with a master's of education degree in curriculum and instruction. She owns WrightWay Emergency Water Removal and has three sons who attend district public schools.
The board also voted unanimously voted for Reynolds to serve as board chair and Wendy Atkinson to serve as the vice chair.
During the organizational meeting, schools superintendent Steve Dionisio announced his plans to retire by the end of this school year, and after the meeting the board held a workshop session to discuss searching for another superintendent.
Board members serve as liaisons to nearly two-dozen nonprofit organizations and advisory boards in addition to serving on boards of directors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.