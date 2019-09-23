CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Charlotte County Public Schools is facing a lawsuit after one of its bus drivers ran a red light in May, 2018.
Now, Leonard Martire is requesting damages exceeding $15,000 for injuries his son, Lenny Martire, 17, suffered in the resulting crash.
According to an accident report from the Punta Gorda Police Department, school bus driver Gary F. Copeman, 61, was traveling south on Tamiami Trail on May 18, 2018, approaching McKenzie Street in Punta Gorda.
As the light turned red, Copeman continued through the intersection, causing Kristen M. Patterson, 25, to crash into the right side of the bus. Her vehicle spun nearly 360 degrees before the rear of the car struck a light pole.
Copeman reportedly told police he had looked down at his route paperwork, and when he looked up, the light was turning red. He continued through the light and did not brake. He was traveling around 40 miles per hour, he said.
Patterson told police when she got a green light and entered the intersection, all she remembered was seeing a big yellow bus in front of her. There wasn't enough time to brake before the collision, when her air bags deployed and her vehicle began spinning.
The school bus had a total of 30 people on it — the bus driver and 29 students. Six of the students were transported to local hospitals for injuries, according to the report.
Lenny Martire suffered from "a non-incapacitating injury" and was transported to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte for treatment. The other students who complained of injury were all taken to either Bayfront Health Punta Gorda or Fawcett Memorial.
The lawsuit states Martire "suffered bodily injury including a permanent injury to the body as a whole, pain and suffering of both a physical and mental nature, disability, physical impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, aggravation of an existing condition, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, and loss of ability to lead and enjoy a normal life."
Although Copeman was cited for running the light, he is not sued in his individual capacity. The lawsuit states the school district "is responsible for the acts and omissions of (its) employee."
Martire's attorney, Derrick Isaac of Morgan & Morgan in Fort Myers, declined further comment on the suit.
School District spokesperson Mike Riley said Copeman was disciplined for the incident but is still employed by the district.
"As for the lawsuit, we will always accept the findings of the courts," he said.
The district has not yet filed a response to the suit.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.