Charlotte County School Board

Charlotte County School Board members check out a list of things they should not say while interviewing potential superintendent candidates Tuesday at their workshop.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford is one of nine semi-finalists for the role as Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent.

On Tuesday, board members selected their top choices to replace longtime Superintendent Stephen Dionisio, who will retire this summer.

