Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio

Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio was honored toward the end of the March 7 School Board meeting after members voted unanimously to approve renaming a building after him. Flanking him are board members Cara Reynolds and Bob Segur.

SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public Schools Board member Bob Segur said he likes to make outgoing Superintendent Steve Dionisio “blush.”

His mission was accomplished at the March 7 School Board meeting, when he announced the district was naming Charlotte Technical College’s Building S after Dionisio, the county’s outgoing superintendent.


