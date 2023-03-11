Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio was honored toward the end of the March 7 School Board meeting after members voted unanimously to approve renaming a building after him. Flanking him are board members Cara Reynolds and Bob Segur.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public Schools Board member Bob Segur said he likes to make outgoing Superintendent Steve Dionisio “blush.”
His mission was accomplished at the March 7 School Board meeting, when he announced the district was naming Charlotte Technical College’s Building S after Dionisio, the county’s outgoing superintendent.
Now, it will be called the “Stephen Dionisio Pumpkin Patch Academy.”
Dionisio watched when Segur made the announcement.
“It’s not done (renaming of a building) every time a superintendent leaves,” Segur said.
He said this is the third time a school district building has been named after an outgoing superintendent.
“When Mr. Dionisio looks out his window, across at the Hope Center and the Pumpkin Patch Academy, and after he’s had a pretty long day … and a frustrating day, I know it brings great joy for him to see those children in the yard, at the Pumpkin Patch playing.”
“Mr. Dionisio never gives a very big smile unless he’s with kids,” Board member Kim Amontree said. “When you see him with kids, he genuinely has that genuine smile.”
The Pumpkin Patch is part of the Hope Center, an Early Childhood program run by the Baker Center Early Childhood Coalition.
Dionisio announced his retirement in November, saying he would stay until a new superintendent is found.
He has served role for eight years but has been with the district for 33, having begun his career as a teacher.
