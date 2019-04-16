The Charlotte County School Board is looking to add six new positions for next school year.

The district wants to bring on three math and three literacy coaches: one each at elementary, middle and high school levels.

The board will vote on adding the new positions at tonight’s meeting.

The positions would be paid for by referendum money set aside for the student success advancement initiatives.

The district is estimated to receive $17 million per year as a result of the property tax referendum that passed in 2018.

Salary and benefits for the six new jobs are expected to cost $426,000.

Tasks include:

  • Working with the Division of Learning, teachers, school principals to create curriculum that meets state and national standards;
  • Assisting teachers with teaching practices to meet educational needs of all students;
  • Helping teachers monitor student learning;
  • Assisting teachers with identifying students who are struggling;
  • Meeting regularly with principal to review benchmarks, established data points and student progress towards instructional goals.

The School Board meeting is open to the public and will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the district office, 1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte.

