PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public Schools is stepping up its recruitment efforts to attract new teachers and other staff while offering incentives for current employees to stay.
The recruitment plan was launched to address difficulties the district has had keeping a steady workforce amid retirements, employees leaving to pursue other endeavors, and fewer graduates choosing teaching as a career.
In a presentation before the School Board recently, Human Resources Director Danielle Hudzina and Assistant Superintendent Adrienne McElroy revealed strategies they hope will cause more to stay at their jobs while attracting new employees.
Among the incentives is the teachers’ starting salary of $52,060. The average teacher pay in the 2021-22 school year was $60,548, making Charlotte County’s average pay for teachers the seventh-highest in the state.
Other incentives include higher pay for substitute teachers.
“The current insurance plan will change in 2024,” Hudzina said.
She added only 65% of employees participate in the district’s health insurance plan, an indicator that the current insurance program quality “is a negative factor in retention and recruitment.”
Job fairs will be held now through April 15, both in person and virtual.
Hudzina and McElroy, who prepared the data, revealed the following:
• The attrition rate was 15% for instructors for the 2021-2022 school year.
• The percentage of support personnel leaving last year was similar — 14.58%.
• 185 instructors and 168 support personnel left the district in 2021-2022.
• As of March 7, 88 instructors and 99 support staff have given notice they were leaving this school year.
• The largest percentage of instructors leaving — 57.39% — came during their first to fifth year of teaching.
• Most support personnel — 67.28% — also left in their first to fifth year of service.
“We want to know why they’re leaving,” Hudzina said.
When instructors handed in their resignation notices, they were asked what prompted them to quit.
Some 47% of instructors responded to the survey, and the top reason given was “personal,” followed by retirement, then resignation to take another job. There were nine other categories, with the lowest portion being those who were dismissed by the board.
Some 51% of support personnel leaving answered the survey. The top three survey answers showed them leaving for the same reasons as teachers: personal, retirement and new employment.
Despite new incentives such as teacher credits for up to 30 years of employment, increased supplements and higher salaries, challenges lie ahead.
“Housing, housing, housing,” Hudzina said.
High home and rental prices and lack of affordable housing plus access to childcare were cited as roadblocks to keeping and building a sufficient workforce for the district.
As of March 7, the district had 49 open teaching positions and 138 open instructional support and support positions.
There are a total of 2,280 employees in the district overall.
So far this school year, a total of 537 total employees have been hired; 634 were hired in the 2021-22 school year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.