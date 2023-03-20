1st Day of School

Teachers and students head to the Punta Gorda Middle School main office on the first day of school in Charlotte County.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public Schools is stepping up its recruitment efforts to attract new teachers and other staff while offering incentives for current employees to stay.

The recruitment plan was launched to address difficulties the district has had keeping a steady workforce amid retirements, employees leaving to pursue other endeavors, and fewer graduates choosing teaching as a career.


