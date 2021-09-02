With Charlotte County marking more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases in local schools, the School Board will discuss on Friday whether to join at least a dozen other Florida districts in requiring students and staff to wear masks.
The board will meet in a workshop at 9 a.m. at 1445 Education Way to discuss the possibility of a mask mandate on school property.
At a workshop, no votes are taken and public comment isn't allowed.
"This is a workshop for discussion only," School Board member Kim Amontree posted on social media.
As of Thursday, the district's COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,005 cases of students and staff testing positive since the beginning of the school year in July. That number is close to double the total cases from last year.
At least 12 Florida districts have defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' order banning mask mandates. DeSantis, arguing such mandates violate the Parents' Bill of Rights, threatened financial penalties against district that defy the order.
A circuit judge last week ruled that DeSantis' threat was unconstitutional.
Sarasota and Lee counties are among the districts rejecting DeSantis' order. Sarasota began enforcing its mandate Monday, leading to sporadic protests by parents at some schools.
Richard Corcoran, Florida's education secretary, wrote a letter to Sarasota school officials noting they were under investigation and demanding the district comply with the state's directive to allow parental choice on masks or face penalties.
The state recently moved to withhold funding equal to the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties — the first districts to defy DeSantis.
PARENTS DIVIDED
Amontree's social media post announcing the workshop drew more than 80 comments from parents and community members who were split on the issue.
Mary Babington Coomer: "I would love to see all Florida schools wear masks. The current situation is worse than last year and the children were better at wearing masks without much complaining than the adults were.
Matina Lazarakis: "Would prefer the choice! I believe we will have a mass exodus of kids at the HS level of you mandate."
Dia Stamatatos Coyle: "Mask(s) should be enforced .. case are climbing everyday .. by Friday it will much worse. Teachers are in the line of fire."
Nancy Logan Tobin: "Our kids all wore masks in 2020 at Sallie Jones without a problem. Please follow the lead of Sarasota and Lee County and REQUIRE masks. This is NOT a personal choice issue."
Crystal Gil: "Let parents choose! We don’t need you making decisions for our children. For those that want to wear them, that is fine and well. For those that don’t leave them alone! Keep them optional! Listen to our Governor and allow the parents to be parents!! Be the county that stands out protecting parents rights!!!!"
Wendi Willhoite Hale: "This should be a parent decision. You do not get to choose what I do with my child."
Susan Fugett Chabot: "Why are you waiting until Friday? At the current rate that could be another 200 cases."
