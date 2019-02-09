PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School Board will not publicly discuss a report on school safety because it may compromise school safety, officials said.
The board was originally supposed to discuss the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commissions report at the next School Board workshop, which is set for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the district office, but Board Chairman Bob Segur pulled it from the agenda.
“I apologize for jumping the gun for putting it on the calendar before I thought it through,” Segur said.
The report includes recommendations for school safety following the massacre in Parkland.
Segur decided to remove discussions of the report from the agenda after watching a webinar in Tallahassee emphasizing that security information should be kept confidential.
Instead of a public discussion, board members will meet individually with Superintendent Steve Dionisio about school safety recommendations.
“I think it’s best we keep them private for security reasons,” Segur said. “We don’t want a potential perpetrator to know what we’re (the district) doing security wise.”
If the district were to have a public meeting, Segur said, he would be concerned about asking the wrong questions, which may reveal information crucial to security.
Moving discussions from a public meeting to private one-on-one sessions may raise some eyebrows, but officials don’t believe it conflicts with Florida’s Sunshine Laws.
Barbara Peterson, president of the First Amendment Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to protect and advance the public’s constitutional right to open government, explained there is an exemption under the law for portions of meetings where security systems plans are discussed.
“Not sure if the commission report qualifies as a security system plan, however. If it does, they could have the one on ones; if it doesn’t, the meetings are questionable,” Peterson said.
Segur, who is also an attorney, said to his knowledge, it is not required for the district to hold a public meeting. He said he believes the school board’s attorney would have stepped in if it were.
The public will still have the opportunity to comment or ask questions on any of the items in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commissions Report, at any upcoming workshop or board meeting.
Segur said if officials can answer them without breaching security, they will.
Peterson said there’s no enforcement mechanism of the Sunshine Law, so the only definitive way to know if there has been a violation would be for a civil suit to be filed alleging a violation.
She added that a citizen or parent can challenge the one-on-one meetings with either the superintendent of the district, a school board attorney, or file a complaint with the local state attorney.
“The constitutional meetings provision says we have a right of access to all meetings . . . And the Florida courts have said that anything done to avoid the sunshine — one on one meetings for example — can be a violation of the law. Ultimately, though, only the courts can say whether the meetings in question violate the law,” Peterson said.
The full 407-page report is accessible online.
