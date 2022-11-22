PORT CHARLOTTE - Choking back tears at times, Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio announced he will be retiring this school year.
He made the announcement during the School Board's reorganization meeting Tuesday.
Reading from a prepared statement, Dionisio, 55, said, "I never thought when I arrived in Charlotte County in 1979 as a sixth grader at Neil Armstrong Elementary School that I would spend the majority of my life connected to Charlotte County Public Schools."
Dionisio told The Daily Sun that after he graduated from Port Charlotte High School, he went to Florida State University. Four years later, in 1990, he returned to Charlotte County to teach.
"I've been here ever since," he said.
Dionisio looked back over his long career with the district. He said, "40 of my 55 years alive have been connected to Charlotte County schools. It is all I know, and I am so grateful to this community for entrusting me with their children," he said from the dais.
Dionisio's career began as a teacher, a position he held for nine years. He went on to become a dean of students, assistant principal and then principal, all at Port Charlotte High School. He later became an assistant superintendent at the district level, then superintendent.
Dionisio said eight years as superintendent is a long time for anyone to hold that position, as the average time a superintendent holds their position is three years.
Tina Dionisio, who is Punta Gorda Middle School's principal, looked on as her husband made the announcement.
After the meeting Dionisio revealed his retirement plans. Explaining that he's been a longtime fan and coach of Little League, he said the first thing he'll do is "slide down the hill with the kids at Williamsport."
He was referring to the big hill overlooking Lamade Stadium, where the Little League World Series is held in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The biggest attraction for younger fans, and those young at heart, is to slide down the big hill.
The second thing Dionisio plans to do, he said, is to "travel the country in our RV for a year."
Then he corrected himself: "No, first I'm going to sleep."
During his announcement, Dionisio talked about the district's accomplishments during his leadership.
He kept thanking "the incredible team I have been fortunate enough to work with" and talked about many challenges over the past eight years.
"We have battled budget crises, referendums, standards changing, pandemics, and hurricanes together. I have said many times, there is no community I would choose to go through difficult times with other than Charlotte County."
He said there are moments he will never forget.
"The moment I knew as a teacher that the student understood; standing on the sideline of a Friday night football game; holiday band concerts; going into every teacher's classroom in the district; and most importantly, graduations. The memories created during those moments will be with me for the rest of my life, thank you."
The majority of his announcement was spent thanking many in the district, his mentors, current and past leaders, his staff, the school board that hired him, the present board, and "to all of the students, including the 10,740 hands of graduates I had the privilege of shaking at graduations ... and finally, to the entire Charlotte County community for always having faith in me to take care of your children. Thank you."
After the meeting was adjourned, Tina Dionisio was asked whether she planned to retire now that her husband was leaving the district and had plans to travel in their RV.
She laughed and said, "I'm finishing out the school year."
When pressed further and asked whether her husband would be traveling the country alone in their RV, she smiled.
