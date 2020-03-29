With schools closed statewide until at least April 15 due to COVID-19, Charlotte County Public Schools has furloughed its substitute teachers.
A letter posted to the district's website Friday stated that the "temporary furlough of certain nonessential positions" is part of "measures to ensure the financial stability of the district."
"The current pandemic situation has impacted our district significantly," the letter states, "and as a result, we find that we must make some difficult personnel decisions."
The furlough was effective Friday and is expected to last at least through April 15.
