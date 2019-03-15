Charlotte County schools will be getting over $2.8 million in security upgrades.
The School Board approved the purchase requests Tuesday.
The upgrades include security fencing, gates and associated equipment at Charlotte Technical College, Lemon Bay High School, L.A. Ainger Middle School, Port Charlotte Middle School, Murdock Middle School and Port Charlotte High School.
The district did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment.
High schools to get better ball fieldsThe board also approved $67,599.60 for renovations at the baseball fields at Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools.
The press box at the baseball/softball fields at Port Charlotte High School got a face-lift in January.
The cost for this renovation was $14,500.
“This was done because the old press box was worn out and needing replacement,” said PCHS Principal Lou Long. “Field conditions are excellent at this time.”
Most of the cost for the renovations is more than $46,000 for new sod.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.