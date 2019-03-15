Charlotte County schools will be getting over $2.8 million in security upgrades.

The School Board approved the purchase requests Tuesday.

The upgrades include security fencing, gates and associated equipment at Charlotte Technical College, Lemon Bay High School, L.A. Ainger Middle School, Port Charlotte Middle School, Murdock Middle School and Port Charlotte High School.

The district did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment.

High schools to get better ball fieldsThe board also approved $67,599.60 for renovations at the baseball fields at Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools.

The press box at the baseball/softball fields at Port Charlotte High School got a face-lift in January.

The cost for this renovation was $14,500.

“This was done because the old press box was worn out and needing replacement,” said PCHS Principal Lou Long. “Field conditions are excellent at this time.”

Most of the cost for the renovations is more than $46,000 for new sod.

