After Parkland, school officials around the state, including in Charlotte County, looked inward and asked: What can we do to keep our kids safer?
For this 2018-2019 school year, Charlotte County received $1,009,525 from the Florida Safe Schools allocation to use toward safety improvements.
The district used a portion of the money to add additional guidance counselors, school psychologists and social workers. Some of the professionals have two schools, so the district works to spread them out as much as they can, so they can see as many students as possible.
At the beginning of the school year, Charlotte schools installed video doorbells at the entrance of every school, at a cost of $343,000. Visitors must ring the doorbell and show ID before they can enter.
Once inside the front office, the visitor’s license is scanned to see if they are a registered sex offender, or a noncustodial parent, said district spokesperson Mike Riley. Before entering the hallways, the visitor must once again be buzzed through the doors that lead to the classrooms.
The state launched the anonymous reporting app, FortityFL, where students and parents can report suspicious activity or persons. The app is available in the Apple Store, Google Play, or online at GetFortifyFL.com.
The School Board strengthened its zero tolerance policy to include threats and false reports after several incidents panicked parents and students. All zero tolerance offenses are recommended to the superintendent for expulsion, which he will review on a case-by-case basis. The superintendent may then proceed with expulsion, or recommend the student to a disciplinary program or alternative setting.
The district is still reviewing recommendations made by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission report.
“It’s not one-size-fits-all. There are a number of school districts in high-crime areas, their needs are going to be different than ours,” said Riley.
School Board Chairman Bob Segur decided not to include the report on a recent School Board meeting agenda to keep safety matters confidential.
The Sun asked school officials and administrators what they thought was the biggest impact Parkland had on our district. Here’s what they said:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.