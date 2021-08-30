CHARLOTTE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The Charlotte County School Board will hold a workshop Friday to discuss a possible mask mandate.

The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the board meeting room at 1445 Education Way.

The agenda for the workshop lists a single item: "Discussion regarding the wearing of masks on school district property."

"This is a workshop for discussion only," School Board member Kim Amontree posted on Facebook. "There will be NO VOTES taken at this meeting."

The public can attend the workshop, but public comment won't be allowed, Amontree added.

"You are welcome to email the board prior to the workshop," she wrote.

