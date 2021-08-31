MURDOCK — The Charlotte County School Board will hold a workshop Friday to discuss a possible mask mandate.
The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the board meeting room at 1445 Education Way.
The agenda for the workshop lists a single item: “Discussion regarding the wearing of masks on school district property.”
“This is a workshop for discussion only,” School Board member Kim Amontree posted on a social media page. “There will be NO VOTES taken at this meeting.”
The public can attend the workshop, but public comment won’t be allowed, Amontree added.
“You are welcome to email the board prior to the workshop,” she wrote.
Both of Charlotte’s neighbors to the north and south have already adopted mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
On Monday, Lee County became the 12th district in Florida to require students and staff to wear face coverings on campus. The Lee County School Board’s mandate, which goes into effect Wednesday and will last for 30 days, includes an opt-out for a medical exemption requiring a doctor’s note.
Also on Monday, Sarasota County Schools began enforcing its temporary mask mandate, which led to some parents protesting outside schools and instructing their children to remove their masks in class.
Sarasota County’s policy, set to expire Nov. 23, is tied to the COVID-19 positivity rate: if it drops below 8% for three consecutive days, the mandate would be dropped.
The policy allows opt-outs for medical exemptions or if wearing a mask conflicts with a student’s Individual Education Plan. IEPs are usually for students with an identified disability.
After the Biden administration recommended students nationwide wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the rising delta variant, DeSantis issued an executive order in July forbidding districts from requiring masks, arguing such policies violated parents’ rights.
DeSantis threatened sanctions against any district that defied his order in the form of financial penalties equal to the salaries of its superintendent and school board members.
A circuit judge last week ruled that DeSantis’ threat was unconstitutional, clearing the way for more districts to push for masks.
Politico reported the Florida Department of Education on Monday, in defiance of the judge’s ruling, issued sanctions against Alachua and Broward counties — the first districts to reject DeSantis’ order. The state withheld monthly salaries for board members in those districts.
“We’re going to fight to protect parents’ rights to make health care decisions for their children,” Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said in a statement. “What’s unacceptable is the politicians who have raised their right hands and pledged, under oath, to uphold the Constitution but are not doing so.”
Charlotte’s willingness to broach the subject comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking in schools. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 897 positive cases among students and staff since the school year began in July. The district reported 552 total cases in the 2020-2021 school year.
The dashboard showed 95 new cases on Monday — the second-highest single-day tally of the new school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.