The Charlotte County School Board will workshop new policies today regarding staff misconduct.
School district spokesperson Mike Riley said, “we need to add and delete policies continuously in order to keep them relevant to our daily operations.
“We look to our policies to guide and direct us on a daily basis,” Riley said, “It is also crucial that they reflect unfunded mandates and policies handed down by the Department of Education as well as laws passed by the Florida Legislature.”
The district keeps a close eye on Tallahassee and the Legislature to adopt and alter policies as necessary.
Here are a few policies up for discussion at the workshop today:
New policy: Use of Social Media Staff can use social media for class instruction or school-sponsored activities with prior approval from the principal. However, they must provide parents the opportunity to opt-out of their child using social media platforms for communication purposes. They must also provide parents an alternative method of communicating with the student.
Updated policy: Mandatory reporting of misconductThe policy was updated to read that all employees are required to report alleged misconduct by district employees which affects the health, safety or welfare of a student, including misconduct that involves engaging in or soliciting sexual, romantic or lewd conduct with a student.
Parents will be notified in writing within 30 days of the district learning of the misconduct. The written notification will include the alleged misconduct and if any of the allegations have been substantiated, whether the district reported any misconduct to the Florida Department of Education, if any sanctions were imposed to the employee by the district, support the district will make available to the student subjected or affected by the misconduct.
If the superintendent determines a legally sufficient complaint of misconduct warrants termination, the staff member may resign or be terminated. The superintendent must immediately report to FLDOE, even if the staff member resigns or is terminated before the conclusion of the district’s investigation.
New Policy: Letter of reference and disclosure of information regarding former or current employees All board employees, contractors or agents are prohibited from assisting a board employee, contractor or agent in obtaining a new job if he or she knows or has probable cause to believe that such board member, contractor or agent engaged in sexual misconduct regarding a minor or student in violation of state or federal law.
• • •
The School Board workshop takes place at 9:30 a.m. in the district office in Port Charlotte. The school board meeting takes place at 5:30 in the district office. The public has opportunity to comment at the board meeting.
