Charlotte County schools will resume activities Thursday, the district announced.
School activities were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
The district released the following announcement:
Thankfully Elsa has passed.
We have assessed all of our school sites and are all clear.
Any student activities scheduled for Thursday, July 8 can proceed as planned.
All employees should report to work as normal on Thursday July 8.
As always, I am so thankful to be a member of this community. You stay so calm and so flexible during these events and allow us to navigate these storms safely and effectively.
Thank you again for your cooperation during the storm and I hope you and your family are safe.
