Charlotte County is ready to build nearly two miles of a walk and bike path around Punta Gorda’s South County Regional Park.
Commissioners last month approved a $539,299 low bid for the project. The highest bid was $1.2 million.
Called a multi-use path, the project is for 9,448 lineal feet of an 8-foot-wide pathway that roughly circles the park. The park is located between U.S. 41 and I-75 at 670 Cooper St. The purpose is to expand recreational and fitness opportunities for the public, said Brian Gleason, the county’s public information officer. Included in the project are restrooms, a pavilion and a parking area.
Five companies submitted bids, and the county picked the lowest bid from C-Squared of Bradenton.
Once the county arranges a schedule with the contractor, the project can begin and is expected to take about a year, Gleason said.
Funding comes in part from $3.7 million set aside for these pathways from the penny sales tax approved by voters. Funding is also from grant money left over from the 2000 Florida Communities Trust and Preservation fund.
