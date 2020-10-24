With less than two weeks until the general election, the candidates for Charlotte County Sheriff have amassed more than $100,000 in campaign contributions.
The incumbent, Sheriff Bill Prummell, has received the most contributions at $83,905.
Prummell’s donations began to roll in soon after he announced his re-election campaign on Jan. 3. Within the first month, his campaign raised $44,400. He contributed $500 to his campaign.
Running as a Republican, his donations largely come from his own Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and retired law enforcement officers, financial records show.
Prummell has been endorsed by the Peace River Federated Republican Women's Forum, the Realtors of Punta Gorda Port Charlotte North Port DeSoto, Inc., and the Charlotte DeSoto Builders Industry Political Action Committee.
Dale Ritchhart, a retired law enforcement officer with 28 years of experience, announced his campaign in June and filed as a no-party candidate.
His campaign has raised $17,600 so far, with $1,500 in self contributions.
“I don’t have all of that big money to buy ads in the newspaper, but what I do have is worth more than money,” Ritchhart said in a recent Facebook status. “I have family, friends, my contributors and support group.”
Andrew Sheets, a write-in candidate, also filed to run in June. He has raised $580, and $400 of that was his own money, finance reports show.
Clerk of Court
The Charlotte County Clerk of Court race, with two candidates, has racked up more than the sheriff race.
Incumbent Roger Eaton, who filed to run for re-election over a year ago, has raised $101,385 from 347 contributions from individuals, businesses and attorneys. He donated about $2,400 to himself.
He’s spent more than $40,000 on mailers, and more than $30,000 on advertising, Supervisor of Elections financial records show.
Jeff Rapkin, a Port Charlotte-based attorney, filed to run in March, and has raised $42,877, with about $29,000 coming from self contributions.
He received 41 contributions and spent about $10,000 on billboards.
