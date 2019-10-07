The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool in its arsenal to enhance communication between investigators and residents.
The agency has partnered with the Ring Neighbors App, where detectives can communicate with residents by submitting requests for video footage and information relevant to their investigations. The free app is a way for residents to provide each other real-time alerts about suspicious or crime-related events in their neighborhood.
Once the app is downloaded, residents can join their digital neighborhood and view neighborhood activity, share crime and safety-related videos or photos and receive regional safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement, and the Ring team.
Users can download the Neighbors app for free to create their custom neighborhood and use it to stay updated on crime and safety in their local area. Creating a specific neighborhood allows neighbors to receive alerts for the area they care about.
App users do not need a Ring device to join the conversation. The app is available in both Google Play and the Apple App Store.
