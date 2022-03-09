PUNTA GORDA -- The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is hoping to rally local support for the 2022 Axon RISE awards.
Axon, a company that produces equipment and less-than-lethal weapons for law enforcement, holds the RISE Awards annually to honor individual officers, agencies, and community organizations for efforts to promote public safety.
“Our hope is that the stories of heroism and valor highlighted through these awards will inspire others as much as they inspire us,” said Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith, quoted in a CCSO press release.
This year, CCSO's Integrated Response for Intervention and Support (IRIS) was nominated for the RISE Agency award. Two CCSO Correction Deputies — Jacelyn Litman and Paige Butzer — have also been nominated for the RISE Officer Award.
The press release also noted that "community members, friends, and family" can vote online for their preferred nominee once per day until March 18. Links for the relevant votes were included in the release.
The top 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will move onto a final round, reviewed by a panel of judges.
“For several of our members and program to be nominated for the RISE awards is another demonstration of the tremendous work we put it to better our community," said Sheriff Bill Prummell in the press release. "I am proud of each member and know that their dedication is why the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is setting an example for others to emulate."
The IRIS Unit was initially announced in October of last year, as a joint project between CCSO and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The unit consists of a "co-responder team consisting of law enforcement and a mental health clinician," who answer mental health calls through the 911 system.
