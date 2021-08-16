The Charlotte County Department of Health declared the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office as an outbreak location with 34 positive cases reported in August, according to a statement from a department spokesperson.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported a significant COVID-19 outbreak among department employees Monday.
Prior to this, the most cases reported in the department in a single month was 25 in February 2021.
Last week, the department reported 20 positive tests, with eight more on Monday.
The CCSO announced it would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take precautions to limit spread among employees and the public.
The department will:
• suspend fingerprinting services offered to the public.
• postpone upcoming Citizen's Police Academy classes slated to begin in early September.
• postpone agency award ceremonies.
District office lobbies will continue to be open under normal hours of 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For business that doesn't require in-person contact, the public is asked to call 941-639-0013 for assistance.
