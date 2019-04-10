PUNTA GORDA — High School senior girls can learn how to defend themselves at an upcoming self-defense class.
Hosted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, girls will learn how to defend themselves from the most vulnerable positions, and learn how to escape.
“We will be working from a situation in which the victim was unable to run away from the assailant,” said Sergeant Brent Hertenlehner, who will teach the classes.
Hertenlehner has been with CCSO for 23 years. He competes and instructs as a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
The techniques Hertenlehner will teach will focus on defending a larger and stronger opponent. He will teach defenses from positions, where the victim will be on their back and trapped on the ground, positions where the victim may previously thought they were helpless.
“The main purpose of this program is to give women the knowledge and skill set to fight back in situations in which they may have felt defenseless,” he said.
“They may see this training as an eye-opening experience, and continue to train in martial arts, regardless of the style.”
CCSO recommends attendees wear comfortable workout clothing and sneakers.
Hertenlehner will be holding two sessions: 3 p.m. May 3, and 3 p.m. May 17 at Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road in Punta Gorda. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Parent signature is required for attendees under 18. For more information, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Unit at 941-575-5250 or cbennett@ccso.org.
