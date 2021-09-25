The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is advising parents and guardians to make sure they have a size-appropriate car seat for child passengers.
“The safety of your child while riding in the car is non-negotiable,” Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in a CCSO blog post. “However, making sure your child is utilizing the appropriate seat, and that the seat is installed correctly can be extremely difficult.”
To help determine the right size of seat for young children, CCSO posted a graph on its blog outlining the different kinds of seats and the ages for which each is appropriate.
The graph, provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, recommends rear-facing car seats for children from ages 2 and younger. Forward-facing car seats are recommended for ages 2 to 6. Booster seats are recommended for children beginning at age 7, and for children up to 4-feet, 9-inches tall and 110 pounds.
“This month is dedicated to acknowledging that taking the time to properly install (or have installed) your child’s car seat is worth the frustration, and ensuring all passengers are secured with seat belts is imperative,” the post stated.
According to the United States Department of Transportation, car crashes are a leading cause of death among children. On average, two children under 13 were killed and an estimated 374 were injured every day in 2019 while riding in automobiles in the United States.
Roughly half of car seats and booster seats are not used properly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Make every ride a safe ride by following the guidelines put forth for the specific age, height, and weight of your child,” Prummell stated. “If you aren’t sure, I have provided some links to help you. Please take the time to verify your children are secured properly in your vehicle…it could be their life on the line.”
