"This (rating change) has no impact on the county," budget director Gordon Burger told The Daily Sun Thursday.
The bond was for a $27.8 million renovation job at the stadium, at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
For the bond issuance, sources for funding included Charlotte County, as well as from a state grant and from the Tampa Bay Rays, who have used the baseball stadium for spring training since 2009.
"The revenue we’re receiving through tourism development will pay it off," he said. "Because the bond was designated through communication services tax, and because that revenue isn’t as high (as it used to be), Moody dropped our designation."
The rating for the county dropped from "Aa3 to A1," which reflects a "continued decline in the county's pledged revenues from its CST," according to the company's report.
Moody's provides credit ratings and financial research on bonds issued by businesses and governments.
Burger said the downgrade occurred because the CST is a declining tax source since it is based on both local landline phone and television services.
Internet is not included in the communications tax.
"As people cut the cord and walk away from television and landlines for online streaming services, less funds are coming in through that tax because internet is not included," Burger said.
In 2009, the CST revenue was $5.9 million, but that number has declined over the years, Burger said, with this year's likely to be around $4.4 million.
The county used its communications tax because its tourism development tax was not an option for the revenue bond, despite the fact the sports park has been a tourist attraction for decades.
Revenue bond regulations in the state do not allow tourism development tax.
This year's payment of $1.2 million will be derived from the county's tourism tax revenue, which is already projected to be over $2 million, Burger said.
"The bond payments were structured so that the Rays paid a larger portion during the early years and the county’s portion increased in the later years," Burger said.
The state grant provides $500,000 annually. The Rays' contribution this year is around $147,800. For 2023, the team's contribution is around $105,760.
Burger said using tourism development tax as a funding resource is not a problem with the debt payments.
He went on to say that while the CST revenue is "more than adequate to cover the bond payments," the coverage ratio has steadily declined, leading to the change in rating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.