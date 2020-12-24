PORT CHARLOTTE — The holiday spirit will shine brighter this year for some families in need thanks to donations made to Charlotte State Bank & Trust throughout Charlotte County.
At five different bank locations, Charlotte State Bank − owned by Crews Banking Corporation − collected toys and wish list items through its Guardian ad Litem program for kids and families in need in the area.
Participating Charlotte State Bank branches include offices in Punta Gorda, Parkside, Peachland, North Port and Murdock.
