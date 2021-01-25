As Charlotte County waits for its next vaccine shipment, the state reported 13 local residents died from the coronavirus over the weekend.
County and state health officials could not comment Monday on the anticipated next shipment or timing of the new registration system, except to say they are working with the state’s vendor to launch the system.
Lee County is already using the state-sponsored registration system. The vendor is Tidal Basin, a disaster preparedness consulting group. Lee County’s experience has been with just the phone registration system, and commissioners learned last week that Tidal Basin was still finalizing its online registration system for the state.
For the call center, Lee County commissioners learned that Tidal Basin had to hire up to 2,000 staff. The system responded to 50,000 calls per second in the opening minutes of registration last week, Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais told the board.
“There’s not a system in the world that can stand that kind of pressure,” Desjarlais said.
In Charlotte County, there was no vaccine registration last week. The county used its allocation with an overflow crowd of 1,100 from the week before along with health care workers and a special needs group.
Charlotte County emergency management officials said they were shutting down the county’s homegrown web-based registration in anticipation of a state one that would be higher capacity and include a phone line.
Charlotte County abandoned its phone system as a main method of registration, because they did not have enough phones or staff, Pepe said.
Due to the heavy rush when the system went live in Lee County, some users complained that they were cut off in mid-stream. Others received a message saying they would get a call back, because all of the appointments were taken.
Debugging the system after use in Lee County has allowed Tidal Basin to fix these problems and others, such as the call back being diverted as a spam call, according to Lee County’s website.
“You should not hear strange sounds or tones when you call,” Lee County’s website advises callers. “That means that your call did not get connected to the state’s vendor’s call center.”
Tidal Basin also boosted the number of people working the help line.
Lee County’s population is about five time that of Charlotte’s.
Publix Supermarket’s pharmacies in Lee and Charlotte counties have picked up some slack, although they too have used up all their doses. Publix advises vaccine seekers to check back on Wednesday at 6 a.m.
Millennium Physicians is advising its patients that it will contact them when vaccines arrive. They intend to prioritize patients by health and chronic illness.
