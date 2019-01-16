The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra doubled the audience’s pleasure Sunday at the Center for Performing Arts in Punta Gorda.
A sold-out audience rose twice, chanting “bravo” and demanding curtain calls — once for one of the world’s most recognized saxophonists, and the other for the orchestra and its conductor, Raffaele Ponti.
The saxophonist was Timothy McAllister, who brought his alto sax to Punta Gorda from appearances throughout the world, including Great Britain, Australia, Japan, France, China, Austria and Brazil, among many other countries, where he has performed concertos in more than 60 venues.
He literally mesmerized the audience with a virtuoso performance of Paul Creston’s “Concerto for Alto Saxophone, Op.26,” in three movements, one being a stunning, extended solo that captured the full range of the sax, bringing thunderous applause and two curtain calls for bows.
Another equally enthusiastic standing ovation followed the orchestra’s performance of Czech composer Anton Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 6 in D major,” a 40-minute masterpiece composed by Dvorak in 1880, that along with his “New World” symphony (No. 9) brought him international acclaim.
In four parts, the melodies in Symphony No. 6 combined and boldly highlighted the orchestra’s sound in strings, woodwinds and horns.
It began with a rapid allegro pace, segued into a slow, calm adagio, changing into a quick, lively, almost light-hearted scherzo tempo, with a hint of a bohemian dance, finishing with a rousing allegro con spirito tempo, a brisk, lively, almost frenetic pace, with a full volume, fortissimo finale.
The audience catapulted from their seats in long, loud applause as Ponti highlighted each section of the orchestra individually during prolonged applause.
Although McAllister and Dvorak highlighted the evening, the orchestra had the audience’s warm acknowledgement from its opening performance, German composer Richard Wagner’s “Overture to Tannhauser.” It was written after Wagner composed the three-hour opera, containing many of the most important themes from what Ponti told the audience was “an amazing opera.”
The piece began with slow, almost solemn melodies, building lushly with strings and tympani into a crescendo finish with violin bows raised triumphantly in the air. With approving shouts and applause, the audience acclaim had begun.
In another indication of the talent Ponti and the orchestra are drawing, the evening’s guest concertmaster was Judith Yanchus, former first violinist in New York’s Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.
In a post-performance interview, McAllster was effusive in his praise for the Charlotte Symphony.
“After the first rehearsal,” he said, “I wrote my wife that I never bonded so quickly with an orchestra in my whole career. It didn’t matter if it were the London Symphony or the Berlin Philharmonic, this orchestra is full of great people who want to make great music.
“I could just sense the intimacy and the connection with the orchestra. I believe from the very first notes I had everybody locked in, and they wanted to play for me.
“It’s the culmination of my career to play this piece at this moment. This was one of the best performances of my career. It’s going to be with me forever.”
And, it would appear, with the audience as well.
