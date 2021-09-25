The following Charlotte County MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the unit.
Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Alligator Creek Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Burnt Store Village Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Deep Creek Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Don Pedro Knight Islands Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Edgewater North Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Englewood East Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Grove City Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2024.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2024.
• Manasota Key Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Pirate Harbor Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Pirate Harbor Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Placida Area Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda West Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• South Burnt Store Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• South Charlotte Stormwater Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• South Gulf Cove Waterway is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
• West Charlotte Stormwater Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
