CTC Beechcraft

This 1978 Beechcraft, sitting on the tarmac at Punta Gorda Airport, was recently purchased from a student by Charlotte Technical College, for use in its aviation program. Although it is a flyable aircraft, it will remain on the ground to instruct students in the school’s aviation mechanics program.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

PUNTA GORDA — Students enrolled in Charlotte Technical College’s Aviation Airframe Mechanics program now are able to practice their learned skills on a working plane.

Thanks to a Florida Job Growth Fund grant, the school was able to purchase a 1978 Beechcraft C23 Sundowner, said Amanda Swartz, the program’s aviation maintenance specialist.


