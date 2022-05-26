PUNTA GORDA — When Mark Jennings introduced the graduates of his A/C refrigeration and heating program Wednesday night, he joked that most of them were missing from the ceremony.
"There are just two here," he said with a laugh, noting the current high temperatures. "Everyone else is working."
And so too will many, if not all, of the 221 graduates who received their certificates from Charlotte Technical College at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
CTC Director Deelynn Bennett noted that many of the graduates were dual-enrolled high school students and "are wearing their home high school gowns."
She said many of the graduates are from Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay high schools.
After she called for moments of silence for the victims and families of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas, Bennett provided words of inspiration for the class of 2022.
She urged the graduates to roll with the changes.
"There is nowhere to go but everywhere, so keep on rolling," she said. "The future is yours."
Four students were chosen to give opening and closing speeches.
Mia Rivieccio, a Professional Culinary Arts and Hospitality graduate, said her program allowed her to "learn how to work with people and run a kitchen."
She fought back tears as she told how her father, who died eight years ago, "was my inspiration to further my culinary education."
She said her father was known for his homemade chili.
"Like my father's recipe, my class were ingredients like a family."
Eric Dodd, an Emergency Medical Technician ADT graduate, gave the second opening speech.
He said his father — fire EMT Lt. Wayne Dodd — had been enrolled in the EMT program.
The younger Dodd, like the other speakers, expressed gratitude to the school and instructors, and said of his future plans, "I will be enlisting in the U.S. military, in the Army."
Then it was time to meet the graduates. Each program planner and instructor announced their students, saying brief words about each one's current and future plans.
A number of the graduates of the Emergency Medical Technican-ATD and EMT/Fire Fighter I and II programs, were at work as firefighters and EMT, and unable to attend their graduation, explained their program instructors.
Many Nursing Assistant students had plans to go beyond their current training, such as Aiesha Tice, who wanted to go on to become a surgeon; Kayla Truong, who eventually planned to be a nurse anesthetist; Leyla Voltaire, who wanted to become a urologist; and Alyiah Walters, who had plans to become a travel nurse.
Most of the other graduates in the two nursing programs had similar plans to go further in their training and careers.
Due to a labor shortage, most in the program either already are working or are about to begin new careers.
Brandon Allen, who was with his family, took the Baking and Pastry program and is already working at the Coral Creek Club in Englewood. Soon, he will become the chef for Boston Crusaders and cooking food for its school band camp.
In their closing speeches, Diane Phillips, a Dental Assisting graduate, and Jaden Jankowski, a Computer Systems and IT grad, expressed thanks to the school and their instructors, for getting them prepared for a career and future success.
Tearing up, Phillips thanked her instructors and classmates. "They were there for me, and the nine of us (classmates) have grown close and are family."
Jankowski, who had set the school's record for earning the most certifications in the Computer Systems and Information Technology program, expressed gratitude for the school which allowed him to find his career path, and to his family who encouraged him.
Also present at the graduation were Charlotte School Board members, Superintendent Steve Dionisio, and the program planners and instructors for the 23 programs that graduated students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.