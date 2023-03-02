PORT CHARLOTTE — With 41 years of experience in Charlotte County Public Schools, Deelynn Bennett has seen her share of graduations.
But there’s something different about the ones at Charlotte Technical College.
At a typical high school, she noticed, students were nervous about what comes next.
“Students were fearful of graduation because they didn’t know what they would do in life – they forgot to do any career planning,” Bennett said Thursday.
CTC students were different, more confident.
“These students had a direction ahead of them,” she said. “It was so uplifting and rewarding to see that.”
Bennett has a new direction ahead of herself. After eight years as CTC’s director, she has begun telling staff and community members she will retire June 30.
Bennett is modest about her accomplishments at the school formerly known as Charlotte Vo-Tech. But Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association CEO Donna Barrett isn’t shy about singing her praises.
“She brought life back to the trades,” Barrett said of Bennett. “She is responsible for turning that school into a college and bringing it the credit it deserves.”
Among the new programs Bennett shepherded at CTC are HVAC, solar and electrical. She also helped launch the new aviation and powerplant program at the Punta Gorda Airport.
“She listens to what the needs are in the community,” Barrett said, adding CTC’s strong marketing keeps “those classes filling up” to provide a vital pipeline of skilled workers for the area’s construction industry.
Many of CTC’s construction courses were phased out in the wake of Hurricane Charley in 2004, which ground the local construction industry to a halt. But as demand flourished in recent years, those programs have come roaring back.
“What we have done in our construction program is being able to take someone when they are age 18 and place them in the construction industry,” Bennett said. “It has been amazing.”
The key is making sure students get their hands dirty.
“We have more students ready for the first day of work as soon as they graduate,” Barrett said. “She wants to make sure they have that hands-on experience getting them ready to jump in with both feet.”
Barrett first met Bennett when she was an assistant principal at Charlotte High School, where Bennett started a reading program pairing retirees with students. It was a theme that would carry through her career: forging strong links between school and community.
Inspired by her grandmother, a teacher, Bennett said she never wanted to do anything else. Growing up in Indiana and graduating from Ball State University, she moved here in 1982 because her grandparents lived in the area and she thought it was a nice place to start her career.
She never left.
After working at various schools teaching physical education and business before becoming an administrator, Bennett landed at CTC in 2012 and soon became its director.
The school has 667 students spread among adults and high school students who are either dual-enrolled or enrolled in a career and technical program not offered at their high school, such as criminology or automotive.
CTC as of last year had a 77 percent placement rate among its 23 programs, which cover a wide range including construction, nursing and EMT, automotive, culinary and information technology. Some programs, such as the medical assisting program begun three years ago, have a 100 percent success rate.
Unlike many graduates who rarely return except for holiday visits, CTC students almost all find work in the community they call home. That’s another thing she’ll miss.
“Seeing them work here, live here and contribute to the economic development of the community, it’s very exciting,” Bennett said.
She gives the credit to her staff.
“I told them, ‘You guys are like the spokes of the wheel.’”
Where does she see herself in that arrangement?
“I’m like the joints that keep everything moving in the same direction. I carry the vision. They help me do the work.”
Bennett said she wanted to retire while she is still healthy enough to enjoy an active lifestyle. Plus, she and husband Herb have three sons and seven — soon to be eight — grandchildren she wants to spend more time with.
“I love what I do and that’s what makes it hard,” she said. “I love the community and I love the people.”
