Graduating students from the cosmetology department at Charlotte Technical College are offering free haircuts through May 24.
Those interested can make an appointment by calling 941-255-7510 or by stopping by the cosmetology building on campus.
Appointment times available are 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m..
Charlotte Technical College is located at 18150 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
In other education news...The Solar Club at East Elementary School earned a spot to compete at the state competition in Cocoa Beach next month.
They placed first at the West Central Florida Energy Whiz Expo, in Brandon at McLane Middle School.
Eight teams competed at the regional level, with East being the only elementary team.
The team prepared a Florida Fresh Broccoli and Sausage Casserole, which consisted of broccoli, sausage, bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese.
“The entire recipe was grown or raised by them — minus the cheese,” said club adviser, Meridith Meerman. The sausage came from the local 4-H club.
For dessert, they made chocolate covered mint leaves, with mint from their garden. They served lemonade, with fresh grown lemons from their lemon tree.
“While they are unsure of what exactly they are going to make for states (May 4), they know they want to use their own produce they have grown and more of their hog,” Meerman said.
The Port Charlotte Middle School chorus concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St. in Punta Gorda.
There will be performances from the sixth-grade chorus, seventh- and eighth-grade boys chorus, seventh- and eighth-grade girls chorus, all-state girls ensemble, and select piano soloists.
PCMS is the only middle school in Charlotte County with a choral department.
Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School announced their students of the month for the month of March: Freshmen Jadon Thomas and Jade Eisenhaur, sophomores Shevonese Graham and Max Kelly, juniors Sam Catlin and Liam Roelle, and seniors Gavin Carr and Megan Keating.
