A great teacher is many things: someone attuned to their students’ needs, who encourages them to be the best they can be, a cheerleader, someone who knows when to be serious, and when to have fun.
That’s how students of Charlotte Technical College’s culinary instructor, Jenna Fox, describe her.
But Fox, who recently was named New Teacher of the Year by the Association of Career and Technical Education (ACTE), knows her success must be measured in how she readies her students for a career.
All of the programs at Charlotte Technical College are designed to prepare students for a job after graduation. Each program has an advisory board with representatives from businesses in the community who have agreed to support the programs by hiring students.
Companies that currently serve on advisory boards include: Sysco, Worden Farm, Cheney Brothers, Visani’s Comedy Club, Village Brew House, Gasparilla Inn, Sarasota Yacht Club, Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine and Bayfront Hospital.
Bill Seibert, operations manager at Champ’s Cafe, has served on the culinary arts advisory board for four years and has hired four students.
“I think the relationship between our program and theirs is a good one,” Seibert said, “It is mutually beneficial, as we can hire well-trained students that want to work in the field and stay in Charlotte County.”
Deelynn Bennett, director of Charlotte Technical College, and Fox meet with the members of the advisory board to hear feedback about students they have hired, and what traits they are looking for in their employees.
The curriculum can then be tailored to ensure students learn skills to acquire those traits, which have included: team-building and problem-solving skills.
“It is very collaborative, and we are balancing their ideas and suggestions with what the frameworks tell us we need to teach,” Bennett said. “It’s great because it’s important feedback for us for program development.”
Fox added that if a recommendation is something they believe would be beneficial for students to see or learn, but not in the curriculum, they can schedule a field trip, or event after school for the students.
In teaching culinary skills, Fox instills the importance of using fresh, local and organic ingredients. Worden Farm in Punta Gorda provides produce for students to use in meals they sell at their weekly food shed. Every Wednesday from 2-6 p.m., the public can purchase sandwiches, salads, pastries, and drinks at the farm, 34900 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda.
Fox says focusing on local ingredients also makes her students aware of allergens and dietary restrictions, and alternative ingredients available to cater to those people.
Eva Worden, owner of Worden Farm, said, “I think that our members truly are delighted to see the students and the chef instructors engage with the farm.”
She added that her customers like the idea that by purchasing produce at the farm, they are also supporting the training of future food professionals in our community.
Fox seems to take the national award in stride as she pursues making CTC a great option for students seeking a career. But that doesn’t mean she’s not proud of the honor.
“To win a national award in the Trade and Industrial Career and Technical Education ACTE organization means the world to me,” Fox said. “It is always nice to have recognition of your accomplishments but this is something that I thought would be out of my reach.”
Fox’s co-worker, Jason Osborne, nominated her for the award.
“I feel that he is a main part of the reason that I won the award,” Fox said. “I think the other reason why I won the award was because of all of my accomplishments and involvement in Career and Technical Education throughout the past four years.”
Fox said she believes her finishing up her master’s degree in Career and Technical Education also stood out to the committee, since it is a newer master’s program.
Bennett said Fox’s “can-do” attitude made her exceptionally qualified for the award.
“She always needs to be challenged and/or looking for challenges. Status quo is not in her vocabulary,” said Bennett. “She is self-driven and motivated to be her best in everything she does.”
Bennett hired Fox right out of college, after she graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York with a bachelor’s degree in business management and a concentration in Farm to Table.
Currently, as the program coordinator, Fox oversees all students of the culinary programs, including: Baking and Pastry, Professional Culinary Arts and Hospitality, and Fundamentals of Food Service Skills.
Mariya Roberson, is currently in her fourth year of Fox’s classes, and is expected to graduate in May. She said Fox has watched her grow up, and the chefs at Charlotte Technical College are like their parents.
“It’s fun. You can be friends and still have that student-teacher relationship,” she said, “You can tease and joke.”
Fox herself is still learning, another lesson she hopes her students will carry with them: “Never stop learning, never feel like you know everything,” Fox said.
She is continuously trying new things to engage students in learning and understanding the material.
“She is a leader role model for her students and she serves them more in a coaching capacity than teaching,” Bennett said.
Fox said she has had students work at The Perfect Caper, Visanis, Village Brew House, Zoey’s Bakery, Gasparilla Inn, Zoets, Publix, Slims BBQ, Leroy’s, and Prime Steak House.
Starting in the fall, Charlotte Technical College will offer a 600-hour hospitality and tourism program. The program will include components on planning, management, finance, technical and production skills, underlying principles of technology, labor, community, health, safety, and environmental issues. The courses will prepare students for employment in the industry as reservation and transportation agents, travel destination specialists, tour operators, transportation attendants, or cruise ship consultants.
Though Fox will not be teaching the new course, she will serve as the program planner, and assist the teacher in creating the curriculum. She is hoping that when Sunseeker Resort is complete in Fall 2020, they may be a part of the advisory board that partners with the school.
She said for many students who go into the industry, it’s often a lot of jumping around from restaurant to restaurant, but she believes Sunseeker would offer greater job stability, better pay, and benefits for employees.
“Students are always looking for steady jobs,” Fox said, “in this area it’s hard to find.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.