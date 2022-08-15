PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Technical College has launched a job board designed to match area employers with students trained in specific skills.
Called College Central Network is online service designed to help students and graduates find a job - and to help employers fill their labor needs.
"We are very excited about the addition of CCN to our Career Services and Job Placement Plan," Charlotte Technical College Director Deelynn Bennett said.
She said it works as "continuous online job fair."
"It also allows our students to build quality resumes, create online portfolios, and access timely career advice," Bennett said. "We feel that it will be a powerful resource for employers, students and alumni."
CTC offers more than 20 adult training programs, including digital design; early childhood education; dental assisting technology; EMT; firefighter/EMT; medical assisting; paramedic; practical nursing; baking and pastry arts; culinary arts and hospitality; cosmetology; cybersecurity; tech support; automotive and aviation mechanics.
Bennett said the programs are designed to help individuals obtain skills and credentials to enter full-time employment, and further their education by enrolling in accredited programs.
CTC students about to job hunt can avail themselves of in-person classes related to resume building, interviewing and creating digital portfolios.
