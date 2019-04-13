Charlotte Technical College is hosting a job fair from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
The event is open to the public. College officials are asking everyone who attends to bring an ID.
There will be positions available in areas of carpentry, banking, healthcare, construction, sales, utilities, state and local government, and more.
Charlotte Technical College is located at 18150 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
For more information, visit charlottetechcollege.net.
In other education news...Photos from the I AM Project from Neil Armstrong Elementary will be on display from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Alliance Church of Port Charlotte, 20444 Midway Blvd.
As part of the I Am Project, students were tasked with choosing one word that describes them, and writing it on their arm or hand. Then they would have their photo taken by a professional photographer.
All photos will be on display as part of the exhibit at the church.
• • •
Writers looking for feedback on a developing project can join The Writer’s Salon series at the Renaissance Academy.
Local author Naomi Pringle will lead the series.
Members are asked to bring one to three pages of their work to read and discuss. Members will have the opportunity to lightly critique each other’s work.
The classes will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 1, May 8, May 15, May 22, May 29 and June 5 at the Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211 in Punta Gorda. Registration is $60 and can be done at registerhcc.asapconnected.com or call 941-505-0130.
