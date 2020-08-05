Charlotte County commissioners will meet behind closed doors today to discuss settlement negotiations and legal strategies in the lawsuit over construction flaws in a shooting range for the sheriff’s office.
A2 Group Inc. filed suit against the county late in 2019 after the county refused to pay the final installment of $650,000 for a $5 million shooting range on Carmalita Street in Punta Gorda.
The county has sought payment from a bond company, Fidelity and and Deposit Co. of Maryland, which had sided with A2.
Most recently, in July, A2 filed suit against two more companies in the case, Meggitt Training Systems, Inc. of Delaware and Argonaut Insurance Company. A2 said Meggitt is responsible for any defects cited by the county, and the insurance company should release bond funds to cover A2’s costs.
A2 hired Meggitt to build a baffling system that traps stray bullets. It was stray bullets that led to an original lawsuit by neighbors against the sheriff’s office when the officers were practicing outdoors. To satisfy that suit, the county decided to build an indoor shooting range. The final design, however, was considered indoor/outdoor with shooters standing at one end that was open and shooting through the enclosed range to targets at the other end.
Due to the open nature of the structure, the county Building Department rejected early permits as failing to meet Florida’s high wind requirements for a roof.
A2 has alleged that the county failed to fix the problem before requesting bids on the project in 2018, and the county failed to inform A2 of the problem. The county later rejected A2’s offers to redesign the system at $325,000.
A2 hired Meggitt, which is a different baffle building company than the county had been working with — Action Target, Inc. A2 has accused Action Target, the county, consulting architects and engineers of communicating secretly about the issue without informing A2.
The county alleges A2 should have worked with Action Target, even though that company demanded so much time to redesign the system, A2 would have missed its deadlines.
A2’s latest motion states that the county in May rebuilt the baffling system with Action Target, replacing Meggitt’s system, which was falling off in places.
The sheriff’s office, however, was advised the range wouldn’t be completed until next year, Communications Manager Claudette Bennett told the Sun.
