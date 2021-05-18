Charlotte County will be receiving the first half of $36.7 million in federal pandemic aid this month, with the second half coming next year.
Punta Gorda will likewise receive the first half of its $2.4 million this month.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury announced the imminent release of $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and to bring back jobs. It is a large part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law in March. States where unemployment remains high will get all the money this month, but Florida did not meet that benchmark.
Staff from both Punta Gorda and Charlotte County confirmed the funding reports, and that the local governments have made no decisions on how to spend this windfall.
DeSoto County will receive $7.4 million and Sarasota, $84.3 million, according to the National Association of Counties.
The federal government is sending funds directly to local governments this time, instead of letting state governors sit on the funds as in the last round of aid, called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES act.
The possible uses of the fund are wide ranging, including aid to families or businesses hurt by the pandemic, to water and sewer infrastructure projects. An advisory from the U.S. Treasury states that aid can't be used to lower tax rates, fund local reserve accounts, pay into a governmental pension plan, or fund infrastructure outside of water, sewer and broadband.
Possible uses include:
• Substance abuse programs
• Health monitoring programs for COVID genetic variant cases locally
• Programs to improve ventilation in healthcare facilities
• Payroll costs for employees dedicated to COVID-19 response.
• Financial aid and job training to the unemployed
• Survivor benefits to families of COVID victims
• Supporting tourism industries hit by the pandemic
• Developing affordable housing
• After-school and tutoring programs
• Expanding high-quality daycare
• Increasing pandemic worker future or past pandemic-related pay to above the county average
• Water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
